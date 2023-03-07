GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Just as sure as the waves roll into the beaches in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, like it or not, here come the spring breakers.

“It’s so crowded down here,” says resident Lynne Day. “You can’t go out and do anything. You can’t go to restaurants, the beach parking lot is always packed, can’t get anywhere to park, so I really hate spring break and summer.”

Own a business along the coast and this is not just Spring Break season it’s the start of make or break season.

“We are as ready as we can be right now,” says Souvenir City general manager Tina Royster. “As far as getting merchandise in I feel like we are pretty much stocked.’

Souvenir City, Gulf Shores, AL

Souvenir City has been a mainstay in Gulf Shores for a generation and every year, “just trying to find help, that’s our main problem right now,” says Royster.

She has half the staff she will need in the coming months but that’s not the case for every business.

“Ramping up since about a month ago,” says Live Bait general manager Lorraine Bustamante. “We started hiring, started to train, trying to get everything ready for all these people coming because I know they are coming.”

The huge crowds aren’t here yet. “It’s super, super exciting when they start to come in so we are ready for them,” says Bustamante.

So, there is still time to hire more folks, stock more shelves and live up to the motto of every coastal business.

“You bust it in the summer to carry you through the winter,” says Royster who would like to hire another 30 people before the season officially starts. Applications are being taken online or in person.