Help identify suspect believed responsible for several Orange Beach condo burglaries

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in a string of condo burglaries.
Orange Beach police believe the man is responsible for burglarizing more than two dozen condos since March.
The condos are located near the Palm Point Shopping Center
If you recognize him, contact Investigator Croll at 251-981-4311.
