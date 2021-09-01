Help from Baldwin County on the way to Louisiana Ida victims

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — After every storm it happens, a rush to help those left to pick up the pieces after a devastating hurricane. After Hurricane Ida devastated Louisiana, people all across Baldwin County are pitching in to help.

Johnnie Baldridge had a 16-foot trailer in the Robertsdale Walmart parking lot collecting items for folks in Louisiana.

“We are afforded a good opportunity with some free time on our hands,” said Baldridge. “I figured we would do this to help those folks out.”

He planned to be here till 9 p.m. Wednesday and then head out to Houma, La., first thing Thursday.

Over at Robertsdale High School, the Peer Helpers students and sponsors were brainstorming about how they could help.

“The kids are giving and they really want to do what they can to help,” said teacher Megan Foy.

Donations can be dropped off at the school. Foy and her students are looking for anything that can help

“Diapers of any size, baby wipes, toiletries, cleaning supplies, buckets, bleach, tarps, bottled water, cases of water that would be really helpful,” she said.

“September 10 will be our deadline for that,” said senior Danny Lewandowski. “They will be going to the New Orleans area.”

In Daphne, Tazikis Mediterranean Grill is another collection point. They are collecting specifically for New Orleans Police officers who are working around the clock with little time to take care of damage at home.

“It’s heartbreaking and we all know it’s something we can’t control,” said manager Chanse Guyon. “So we want to take as much of the load off the people in those areas as we can by giving things they have to worry about currently.”

The donations for NOPD will be picked up Friday morning by officers from New Orleans.

There are dozens of other locations throughout Baldwin County collecting items, trying to help when so many feel helpless.