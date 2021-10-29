Help Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office identify golf cart theft suspect

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s office needs help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to multiple golf cart thefts in Lilian.

Camera footage obtained by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office showed a dark pickup truck on highway 98 over the Lilian bridge towards Florida.

The suspect in the camera appears to be a white male with a beard wearing a facemask.

The man in the footage is wanted in connection to a string of golf cart thefts from Oct.12 in Lilian.

It is estimated that half a dozen carts were stolen from neighborhoods in Lilian.

If you have any information, call investigator David Aldrete at 251-972-8589 or the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937- 0202.