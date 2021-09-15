Heavy rains cause flash flooding, road closures in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County community of Lillian took the brunt of almost a foot of rain that fell Wednesday.

Flash flooding forced the closure of U.S. Highway 98 near Powell Lane and Perdido Avenue. Cars were being pushed off the road by the rushing water.





Highway crews shut down County Road 99 at Peterson Branch Bridge for about an hour after drainage from the Spanish Cove pushed the water over the road. Several streets in the Spanish Cove neighborhood were also closed because of the flash flooding.

A break in the rain by late afternoon allowed most of the water to recede, but more rain is in the forecast.