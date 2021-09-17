Heavy rain to blame for sinkholes in Baldwin County neighborhood

SEMINOLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A large hole creating a problem for residents in the Donovan Landing subdivision in Seminole this week. Flash flooding in Baldwin County Wednesday proving how powerful rushing water can be in areas already inundated with rain.

“It was 7 inches over a few hours time,” said Ronald Griffin, vice president of the Donovan Landing homeowner’s association in Seminole.

The heavy rain saturated the ground in his neighborhood, washing away a portion of the road.

“I’m assuming that’s when these culverts that go underneath the road failed and they separate and it’s like a domino effect,” he said.

The pavement and land on Liatrus Lane caved in. Griffin says the sinkhole happened in a short amount of time.

“All of our roads are private so it’s up to us to have them fixed,” he continued.

That means the residents in the neighborhood will have to foot the bill for the costly repair. Griffin says he’s already checking around, bidding out the project.

“One company came out and looked at it and I’m waiting on another one,” said Griffin.

But, the hole on Liatrus Lane isn’t the neighborhood’s only problem. Griffin blames a second hole near the neighborhood’s entrance on Hurricane Sally. The washout was patched, but this week’s storms have caused the problem to resurface.

“Both of these areas are on our list of things to do,” he added.

Once the bids are in Griffin hopes the work will start in the next few weeks.