BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A little over a month since a single gunshot shattered lives on both sides of Mobile Bay, two families will have to wait a little longer for answers after Travis Lofton’s defense attorney asked for a delay.

“The defense counsel had a personal matter that interfered with his ability to prepare for the preliminary hearing,” said Assistant District Attorney Patrick Doggett.

Jason Mallette, 38, Daphne

It was a disappointment for the family members of Jason Mallette. He was shot and killed early that Thursday morning in June when he and a co-worker arrived at Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe before the sun came up and was confronted by a man police identified as Lofton from Mobile. Investigators say Lofton asked for Mallette’s name and then allegedly fired the single shot that killed him.

“It’s been a tough time for them obviously,” Doggett said after speaking with Mallette’s family. “They lost a loved one. Mr. Mallette had a lot of family that thought very well of him so they are coping with it at this point like any other family would.”

Travis Lofton, 41, Mobile

The preliminary hearing is an opportunity to learn more about what investigators believe led up to the crime, those details will be delayed a little while longer. “People talk about the wheels of justice,” says Doggett, “sometimes they move slow but they are moving and that’s the key as we try to move forward with this.”

The preliminary hearing has now been rescheduled for Aug. 24. Lofton remains in the Baldwin County Jail under a $250 thousand bond.