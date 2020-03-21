Healthcare workers at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center make masks for hospital team

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Healthcare workers at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center sewed masks for their entire hospital staff Friday.

With medical supplies dwindling, especially masks, due to the coronavirus pandemic, these dedicated healthcare workers figured they’d bring in their own sewing machines to create masks for their team.

More masks will be made Saturday from their home.

The supplies for the masks were donated by Fabric by the Pound.

