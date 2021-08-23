Health risk advisory with high temperatures warns Mobile Health Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is warning the public of health risks that come with high temperatures as the coastal counties of Florida, Alabama, and Southeastern Mississippi go under a heat advisory from 10 AM to 7 PM, Aug. 23.

Although temperatures will reach the middle 90s with the humidity the heat index will approach around 112 degrees.

Heat cramps, Sunburn, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are all possibilities when working in this kind of heat, warned MCHD in a news release.

Those at the greatest risk to these health risks are infants and young children, people aged 65 and older, those who suffer from a mental illness, and those physically ill especially with heart disease or high blood pressure.

MCHD said in the release hundreds of people die from heat-related deaths in the US making it the number one weather-related killer.

MCHD released some tips on how to prevent heat-related disorders during this time:

Drink more fluids regardless of your activity level. Do not wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Warning: If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot.

Do not drink liquids that contain caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar. They cause you to lose more body fluid. Also, avoid very cold drinks because they can cause stomach cramps.

Stay indoors and, if at all possible, stay in an air-conditioned place. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to a shopping mall or public library. Even a few hours spent in air conditionin can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.

Electric fans may provide comfort; but when the temperature is in the high 90s, fans will not prevent heat-related illness. Take a cool shower or bath. Moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Never leave children (or anyone else) or pets in a closed, parked vehicle.

Visit adults at risk at least twice a day and closely watch them for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Infants and young children need more frequent watching.

MCHD recommends that if you have to be out in the heat to limit how long you are in the heat, reduce time spent exercising outside, rest in shady areas, and wear sunscreen and wide-brim hats.