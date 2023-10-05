BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Health Department has issued a public swim advisory for Bon Secour Bay at Mary Ann Nelson Beach.

The Alabama Department of Public Health tested the water and determined that the quality was poor. A news release from BCHD and ADPH said swimming in the area could lead to an increased risk of illness.

Samples of the water are collected from 25 high-use coastal recreational sites. Those samples are taken and analyzed for enterococci bacteria.

A high count of bacteria indicates that there is the possibility of other “disease-causing germs” in the water.