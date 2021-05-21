Health A Sista Out charity event for women of color set for this Sunday

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A local nonprofit that aims to help improve the mind body and spirit of women of color has a big event planned this weekend in Baldwin County.

Health A Sista Out already made waves by getting a proclamation last month from Governor Ivey for Alabama Pay it Forward Day.

This Sunday they plan to take their outreach to another level to celebrate and uplift women of color with an event they call ‘From Tea to Turnt.’

“We all know that we are supposed to be equal, but we also know that we are not,” said founder Patricia Reed. “We know that we don’t have the same opportunities that everybody else has. That we do deserve to have these grand events, that everybody else does. I intend to make sure that we do because we deserve it.”

There will be a brunch midday and a fashion show in the evening at Bella Sera Gardens in Loxley.

The organization says there will be speakers and panels, where women of all ages can share advice and knowledge on mental health, financial wellness, relationships and much more.

Organizers say there’s also a bigger meaning behind the gathering.

It’s a charity event, so scholarships will be given to high school seniors.

Health A Sista out founder Patricia Reed says the organization’s goal is to be fulfilled spiritually and mentally after attending the event.

“You need to have your physical wellness,” Reed said. “They all tie in together. If you’re physically well but your mind isn’t right, then you’re not well. If you’re physically well but you’re stressing out about your bills and how you’re going to pay them, then you’re not well. We wanted to be able to bring that together and show how being holistically well can help you live your best life.”

The brunch is sold out, but there are still tickets available for the fashion show.

For more details click here.