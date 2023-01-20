GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan.

“These baits will be distributed via low-flying airplanes and helicopters throughout a vaccination area that includes most of the coastal peninsula and parts of the following cities: Spanish Fort, Fairhope, Daphne, and Foley,” according to the release.

The baits are the size of a matchbox and coated with fishmeal flavoring “giving them a strong fish smell attractive to raccoons,” according to a Facebook post from the City of Gulf Shores.

You should leave the baits alone if you find them, unless they are where children or pets play. You should wear gloves or use a paper towel to pick up the bait. Throw away any damaged baits in the trash. Make sure to wash your hands with soap after coming in contact with a bait.

According to the post, a pet will be okay if they consume a few, but “eating a large number may cause an upset stomach.”

If you pet eats one, avoid your pet’s saliva for 24 hours and wash any skin that may be licked.

If you have more questions or concerns, you can contact the Rabies Information Line at 1-866-487-3297 or the Alabama Department of Public Health at 1-800-151-1818. You can also visit https://www.gulfshoresal.gov for more information.