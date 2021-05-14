Headed to the beach this weekend? What it will cost at the pump in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — No three dollar gas just yet in Baldwin County. From I-65 to Gulf Shores, a check of more than three dozen gas stations and not one was out of gas.

If the beach is your destination this weekend, there are still about 53 miles to go once you get off Interstate 65. U. S. Highway 59 still the most popular route.

Right off the interstate is first chance to gas up where gas is running about 2.87 a gallon but if you wait until you get a little further down the road into the city of Bay Minette there are at least half a dozen cheaper choices. The average cost in Bay Minette 2.84 a gallon.

The best prices we found were in Loxley with seven gas stations to choose from but the cheapest gas at the Speedway and Love’s Truck Stop. Both stations with regular unleaded at 2.75 gallon.

The further south from I-10 you travel, the higher the prices. In Robertsdale, the cheapest we found was 2.89 a gallon, the highest 2.91.

In Summerdale, there’s no competition for your cash. All three stations on Highway 59 are charging 2.89 a gallon.

As you approach Foley, you may want to stop at the first station you come too where gas is 2.85 a gallon at the Shell station at Fern Ave. and Highway 59. Just down the road, it creeps up to 2.91 a gallon.

The cheapest gas south of I-10 is at County Road 10 south of Foley. The Shell station posting 2.79 just before you get into Gulf Shores. Closer to the city, at County Road 4, you’ll pay 2.88 or 2.89 a gallon.

At the bottom of the Intracoastal Waterway bridge you have two choices, 2.92 on the southbound side of 59 but, across the street it’s 2.89.

No matter what you pay for the fuel that gets you to Alabama’s beaches, once you get here you are sure to enjoy the view.

The beach express also gets you to the coast. Gas prices along the Baldwin and Foley Beach Express range from 2.75 a gallon at Bucee’s to 2.89 and 2.91 a gallon further south.