‘He had a gun in my face:’ Daphne police investigating alleged road rage incident

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne police are investigating an alleged road rage incident that occurred Thursday morning on Highway 98.

A woman, who did not wish to be identified, said a man in a truck pulled a gun on her after she accidentally cut him off.

“I got back into my lane, and he was trying to push into my car with his truck almost trying to run me off the road, just aggravated driving. He rolled down his window, I rolled down my window, I was actually going to apologize and say I didn’t mean to come over on him and he had a gun — in my face,” she told News 5. She said he told her if she did it again, he would shoot her.

Police confirm they are looking for the driver of the vehicle below.

