MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you have an American Flag beyond repair and need to retire the flag the City of Fairhope has a drop-off box where you can leave the flag.

The City of Fairhope announced on Facebook the new Flag Retirement Drop Box is located at City Hall. You can still drop off flags at the James P. Nix Senior Center, but the new retirement dropbox is a more convenient option for both drive-up and after-hours.

The City of Fairhope also wishes everyone a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend and for us “to remember and honor the heroes who have served to hold our flag high.”