ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Two big country music artists are heading down to the Gulf Coast in 2023. HARDY and Sam Hunt are set to perform at The Wharf Amphitheater.

The HARDY concert will feature special guests Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe. It will take place on Oct. 14, 2023, and tickets go on sale on March 10, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Sam Hunt will be performing on July 21, 2023, with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose. Tickets for that concert go on sale on March 17, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Other big names will be performing at The Wharf this year including Hank Williams Jr., Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and more.