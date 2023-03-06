ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Two big country music artists are heading down to the Gulf Coast in 2023. HARDY and Sam Hunt are set to perform at The Wharf Amphitheater.

The HARDY concert will feature special guests Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe. It will take place on Oct. 14, 2023, and tickets go on sale on March 10, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Sam Hunt will be performing on July 21, 2023, with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose. Tickets for that concert go on sale on March 17, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Other big names will be performing at The Wharf this year including Hank Williams Jr., Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and more.

PerformerDate
Whiskey MyersFriday, May 5
Hank Williams Jr.Saturday, May 13
Kenny ChesneySaturday, May 27
Koe WetzelFriday, June 2
James TaylorThursday, June 15
Walker HayesSaturday, June 24
Parker McCollumSaturday, July 15
Sam HuntFriday, July 21
Dave Matthews BandWednesday, July 26
Jelly RollSunday, July 30
Eric ChurchThursday, Aug. 17
Eric ChurchFriday, Aug. 18
Eric ChurchSaturday, Aug. 19
Jason AldeanSaturday, Aug. 26
HARDYSaturday, Oct. 14