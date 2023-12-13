DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congregation Mayim Chayim will host the annual Public Menorah Light for Hanukkah on Wednesday at the Daphne Public Library.

The event — Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in the courtyard next to the library — will include live Klezmer-style music, coffee and hot chocolate, jelly donuts, activities for kids, a telling of the Hanukkah story, and the Menorah lighting ceremony.

“Hanukkah, the feast of Dedication or Lights, is a joyous celebration of the rededication of Temple in Jerusalem after the Maccabean defeat of the Greek armies that had oppressed Israel and defiled the Temple,” according to a news release.

Wondering about Klezmer music?

It’s “derived from and built upon eastern European music in the Jewish tradition,” Brittanica.com states. “The common usage of the term developed about 1980; historically, a klezmer (plural: klezmorim or klezmers) was a male professional instrumental musician, usually Jewish, who played in a band hired for special occasions in eastern European communities.

“In the 21st century, klezmer music can be heard wherever Jews have settled.”

