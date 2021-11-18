Hangout Music Lab preparing future music professionals at Gulf Shores High School

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores High School debuted their first Hangout Music Lab Thursday, Nov. 18 to Gulf Shores residents.

Instead of cutting a ribbon, the brand new music lab was christened by performances of current and former students.





Classes in music technology and performance were already being taught, but now there is a professional space complete with recording studios, a stage and the latest technology in music production and engineering.

The lab was made possible through a $100,000 donation last year from the founder of the Hangout Music Festival Shaul Zislin and his wife Lilly. Zislin said they will continue to be active in the development, support and education of students who want a career in the music industry.

“We are in process of working on some formal scholarship opportunities for kids in this program so they can apply for these scholarships to take this further and go to Topsail or Vanderbilt that have all these great programs,” said Zislin.

Gulf Shores City School Board President Kevin Corcoran said this is just one example of what a partnership between business and industry and the local school system can accomplish.



“There’s lots and lots of opportunities we want to expose them to that aviation, music, engineering,” said Corcoran. “Everything that is possible we want to expose them to that so they can find their passion.”