GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — They come from all over the world headed to the beaches of Gulf Shores this time each year winding their way through the maze that is the Hangout Music Festival.

“I think its going to be nice seeing the ocean and listening to music I always wanted to come here,” said one festival goer from Minnesota.

From one end of the beach to the other there is music and entertainment for the masses, all under law enforcement’s watchful eye.

“We have deputies and other law enforcement officers assigned to certain places, points of entry are obviously the biggest concerns for us but we have spotters looking for trouble inside the venue,” says Chief Deputy Anthony Lowery with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Throughout the footprint of the festival, there are barricades and security. Officers from the county, surrounding cities and state agencies are all ready just in case.

“There maybe 40 thousand people that attend this festival but we probably won’t reach 100 arrests inside the venue so it’s a very small percentage of people,” says Lowery.

Security is just one aspect of a music festival that is one of the most unique music festivals in the world.

“I love the beach,” says Christina from Atlanta. “I love all the people. Everyone is so nice. It’s the best time of the year,” and probably one of the most protected.