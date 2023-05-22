GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office released the arrest numbers for the 2023 Hangout Music Fest and the numbers were down compared to 2022.

GSPD and BCSO made a total of 107 arrests at the venue and surrounding areas through the three day event. There were 133 total arrests in 2022.

BCSO made 96 of those arrests and GSPD made 11. There were 89 felonies and 17 misdemeanors within those arrests.

The breakdown for number of charges are as follows: