GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore and Lil Nas X. Just a few of the artists set to perform at the 2023 Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores this May.
The festival kicks off Friday, May 19 and runs through Sunday, May 21.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers will kickoff the three-day festival Friday. SZA will perform Saturday and Calvin Harris will perform Sunday.
Full Schedule:
Tickets are available for purchase online. The festival now has its own app on Google Play and the App Store.
The schedule includes new additions to the lineup. Here’s everyone currently scheduled to play at Hangout Music Festival:
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- SZA
- Calvin Harris
- Paramore
- Lil Nas X
- Flume
- Skrillex
- The Kid LAROI
- AJR
- Alison Wonderland
- The Backseat Lovers
- FERG
- Gryffin
- John Summit
- Kevin Gates
- Noah Kahan
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- REZZ
- Russ
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Big Wild
- COIN
- GloRilla
- Said The Sky
- Thundercat
- Tove Lo
- Yung Gravy
- Dr. Fresch
- Jessie Murph
- Kidd G
- The Maine
- Mariah The Scientist
- Mayday Parade
- Mike.
- Priscilla Block
- Stephen Sanchez
- Two Feet
- The 502s
- A Hundred Drums
- Aluna
- Beach Weather
- Charlotte Sands
- Elohim
- Flipturn
- Gashi
- HoneyLuv
- Jordana
- Moore Kismet
- Night Tales
- Nostalgix
- Ranger Trucco
- Sam Fischer
- sfam
- The Vegabonds
- Wenzday