GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore and Lil Nas X. Just a few of the artists set to perform at the 2023 Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores this May.

The festival kicks off Friday, May 19 and runs through Sunday, May 21.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will kickoff the three-day festival Friday. SZA will perform Saturday and Calvin Harris will perform Sunday.

Full Schedule:

Tickets are available for purchase online. The festival now has its own app on Google Play and the App Store.

The schedule includes new additions to the lineup. Here’s everyone currently scheduled to play at Hangout Music Festival: