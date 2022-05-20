GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Hangout Music Fest announced on Twitter the venue is to clear out and attendees are to sit in their vehicles or under protected areas for safety due to incoming weather.

The tweet stated:

“Due to approaching weather, please exit the event site and move to your vehicles or protected areas outside of the event site for safety. Stay tuned for updates.”

It is unclear if the festival will resume after the storms have passed, but once more updates are provided this article will be updated. For the latest update click here.

