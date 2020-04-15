Hangout Fest 2020 officially pushed to 2021

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Hangout Music Festival posted to Facebook Wednesday morning saying the 2020 festival will be postponed and they look forward to coming back 2021.

Hangout Fest says ticket purchasers will receive an email to submit a refund request or transfer to 2021.

Dear Hangout Family:

After much thought and many spirited discussions, due to the ongoing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to postpone Hangout until next year on our usual weekend – May 21-23, 2021. Since y’all loved the 2020 lineup so much, we will work really hard to bring as much of it back next year as possible (with some new goodies added of course).

Like we said in our last note, we are offering refunds for those of you who are unable to commit to next year at this time. All purchasers will be notified via email on how to either obtain a full refund or transfer your pass to Hangout 2021. After what was our fastest sellout ever, we expect demand to be high again – if you are able, we’d love for you to transfer your pass to next year to secure your spot. But if you need the dough right now, we totally get it, and we hope to see you on the beach again soon.

We want to thank you for your hopeful patience over the past few weeks as we vetted all options for a possible fall reschedule. But ultimately, we feel like the true essence of Hangout belongs in May as the most epic, carefree, “let’s kick-off the summer right” beach party. That’s the uncompromised Hangout experience you all deserve and that’s what we want to deliver. Trust that after taking a year off, we’re going to come back massive and will work endlessly to make 2021 the best Hangout ever.

Naturally, we are saddened that this is the outcome for all of you this year, but we are confident in the future. Let’s use this time to reflect on what’s important in our lives, do our part in beating this pandemic, and let our shared love for community and live music be our guiding light in getting through this tough time. Before you know it, we’ll have the sun on our shoulders and our feet in the sand…

With love and admiration,

Your friends at Team Hangout