ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — An autopsy performed on the pregnant great hammerhead shark that washed up on Orange Beach has revealed new information on the cause of death and the 40 shark pups.

Researchers from Mississippi State University said the cause of death of the shark was impossible to determine. They examined multiple organs and none of them had signs of trauma. The researchers believe the death was a “fishing mortality.”

When the shark was found, researchers discovered it was pregnant with 40 shark pups. The shark and all of her babies were dead when they washed up on the beach. The pups are expected to be preserved a donated to local classrooms for educational use.

According to a Facebook post made by the Mississippi State University Marine Fisheries Ecology Department, scientists took multiple samples from the female shark to gather more information about the species.

Some of the adult shark’s vertebrae were taken to determine the age and where it was born. Muscle tissue was taken to determine its feeding habits as well as seven fin clips to get DNA extracted. The shark’s stomach was removed and was found to be empty, which researchers said is normal for pregnant sharks.

Researchers said hammerheads are not aggressive and have never caused a fatal attack.

“Off the coast of Alabama, great hammerheads patrol coastal waters primarily to hunt stingrays,” read the post.

The shark washed up on the shore of Orange Beach on Thursday, April 20. Biologists with MSU traveled from Biloxi, Miss. to Orange Beach to examine it.