MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Although it doesn’t feel like fall outside, it is that time of year again, and that means it’s almost spooky season.
Many Halloween events along the Gulf Coast are starting up soon. WKRG News 5 has compiled a list of some of the events happening this October.
Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe
- What: Theatre show
- When: Oct. 8 & 12, 2:30 p.m.; also through Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: South Baldwin Community Theatre
- Cost: Adult – $20, Student/Child – $15
Pups & Pumpkins
- What: Glassblowing and Pet Adoption event
- When: Thursday, Oct. 12, 3-8 p.m.
- Where: Mobile Museum of Art
- Cost: Free
Halloween at OWA
- What: Family-friendly Halloween event
- When: Every Saturday and Sunday beginning Oct. 14
- Where: OWA Parks & Resort
- Cost: N/A
Church Street Graveyard Tours
- What: Cemetery Tour
- When: Oct. 14 & Oct. 28, 10 a.m.
- Where: Church Street Graveyard
- Cost: $10
Boo at the Zoo
- What: Trick-or-Treat with zoo animals
- When: Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Gulf Breeze Zoo
- Cost: Adults – $27.95, Kids – $20.95, Seniors – $25.95
Make Your Own Mini-Monster
- What: Children’s program
- When: Thursday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m.
- Where: Lucedale-George County Public Library
- Cost: Free
Spirits of the Simpson House Tour
- What: History Tour
- When: Friday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Arcadia Mill
- Cost: Adults – $10, Kids – $8
Annual Ghost Walk Downtown Milton
- What: Tours
- When: Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, 6 p.m. and every 25 minutes after until 10 p.m.
- Where: Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St, Milton
- Cost: N/A
3rd Annual Batty Fang-Tastic Halloween
- What: Trick-or-treating
- When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge
- Cost: $5 – $15
Science Spooktacular by the Sea
- What: Science event
- When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 5-9 p.m.
- Where: Navarre Beach Marine Science Station
- Cost: N/A
BARKOWEEN
- What: Adoption event
- When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: The Friends of Mobile Animal Shelter
- Cost:
Pumpkin Play Day
- What: Halloween event for the family
- When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: Graham Creek Nature Preserve
- Cost: Free
Foley Public Library’s Halloween Extravaganza
- What: Family-friendly carnival
- When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Foley Public Library, 319 E Laurel Ave, Foley
- Cost: Free
Hound-O-Ween
- What: Dog Halloween party
- When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 6-9 p.m.
- Where: HopHounds Brew Pub & Dog Park
- Cost: N/A
Night at the Museum
- What: History Event
- When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 5-8 p.m.
- Where: History Museum of Mobile
- Cost: $5
Kids Halloween Class
- What: Arts & Crafts Class
- When: Tuesday, Oct. 24, 4-6 p.m.
- Where: Mobile Museum of Art
- Cost: $5 for members, $10 for non-members
Pumpkin Paint Party
- What: Paint Party
- When: Tuesday, Oct. 24, 4 p.m.
- Where: Lucedale-George County Public Library, 507 Oak St, Lucedale, Miss.
- Cost: Free
Pensacola Official Halloween Bar Crawl
- What: Bar crawl
- When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5-11 p.m.
- Where: Pensacola
- Cost: Tickets range between $11 and $21
Krewe du Cirque Annual Halloween Ball
- What: Halloween Ball
- When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 7-11 p.m.
- Where: Foley Civic Center
- Cost: $20
Halloween at the Exploreum!
- What: Science demonstrations and activities
- When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Exploreum Science Center
- Cost: Free
Boo at Bellingrath
- What: Trick or Treat
- When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 1-6 p.m.
- Where: Bellingrath Gardens and Home
- Cost: $18 for adults, $12 for kids
Tall Tales and Long Tails
- What: Reptile meet and greet
- When: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Where: Learning Campus at Gulf State Park
- Cost: N/A