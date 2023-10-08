MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Although it doesn’t feel like fall outside, it is that time of year again, and that means it’s almost spooky season.

Many Halloween events along the Gulf Coast are starting up soon. WKRG News 5 has compiled a list of some of the events happening this October.

Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe

What: Theatre show

When: Oct. 8 & 12, 2:30 p.m.; also through Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Where: South Baldwin Community Theatre

Cost: Adult – $20, Student/Child – $15

Pups & Pumpkins

What: Glassblowing and Pet Adoption event

When: Thursday, Oct. 12, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Mobile Museum of Art

Cost: Free

Halloween at OWA

What: Family-friendly Halloween event

When: Every Saturday and Sunday beginning Oct. 14

Where: OWA Parks & Resort

Cost: N/A

Church Street Graveyard Tours

What: Cemetery Tour

When: Oct. 14 & Oct. 28, 10 a.m.

Where: Church Street Graveyard

Cost: $10

Boo at the Zoo

What: Trick-or-Treat with zoo animals

When: Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Gulf Breeze Zoo

Cost: Adults – $27.95, Kids – $20.95, Seniors – $25.95

Make Your Own Mini-Monster

What: Children’s program

When: Thursday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m.

Where: Lucedale-George County Public Library

Cost: Free

Spirits of the Simpson House Tour

What: History Tour

When: Friday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Where: Arcadia Mill

Cost: Adults – $10, Kids – $8

Annual Ghost Walk Downtown Milton

What: Tours

When: Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, 6 p.m. and every 25 minutes after until 10 p.m.

Where: Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St, Milton

Cost: N/A

3rd Annual Batty Fang-Tastic Halloween

What: Trick-or-treating

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge

Cost: $5 – $15

Science Spooktacular by the Sea

What: Science event

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Navarre Beach Marine Science Station

Cost: N/A

BARKOWEEN

What: Adoption event

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Friends of Mobile Animal Shelter

Cost:

Pumpkin Play Day

What: Halloween event for the family

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Graham Creek Nature Preserve

Cost: Free

Foley Public Library’s Halloween Extravaganza

What: Family-friendly carnival

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Foley Public Library, 319 E Laurel Ave, Foley

Cost: Free

Hound-O-Ween

What: Dog Halloween party

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 6-9 p.m.

Where: HopHounds Brew Pub & Dog Park

Cost: N/A

Night at the Museum

What: History Event

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 5-8 p.m.

Where: History Museum of Mobile

Cost: $5

Kids Halloween Class

What: Arts & Crafts Class

When: Tuesday, Oct. 24, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Mobile Museum of Art

Cost: $5 for members, $10 for non-members

Pumpkin Paint Party

What: Paint Party

When: Tuesday, Oct. 24, 4 p.m.

Where: Lucedale-George County Public Library, 507 Oak St, Lucedale, Miss.

Cost: Free

Pensacola Official Halloween Bar Crawl

What: Bar crawl

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Pensacola

Cost: Tickets range between $11 and $21

Krewe du Cirque Annual Halloween Ball

What: Halloween Ball

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Foley Civic Center

Cost: $20

Halloween at the Exploreum!

What: Science demonstrations and activities

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Exploreum Science Center

Cost: Free

Boo at Bellingrath

What: Trick or Treat

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 1-6 p.m.

Where: Bellingrath Gardens and Home

Cost: $18 for adults, $12 for kids

Tall Tales and Long Tails