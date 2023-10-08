MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Although it doesn’t feel like fall outside, it is that time of year again, and that means it’s almost spooky season.

Many Halloween events along the Gulf Coast are starting up soon. WKRG News 5 has compiled a list of some of the events happening this October.

Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe

  • What: Theatre show
  • When: Oct. 8 & 12, 2:30 p.m.; also through Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: South Baldwin Community Theatre
  • Cost: Adult – $20, Student/Child – $15

Pups & Pumpkins

  • What: Glassblowing and Pet Adoption event
  • When: Thursday, Oct. 12, 3-8 p.m.
  • Where: Mobile Museum of Art
  • Cost: Free

Halloween at OWA

  • What: Family-friendly Halloween event
  • When: Every Saturday and Sunday beginning Oct. 14
  • Where: OWA Parks & Resort
  • Cost: N/A

Church Street Graveyard Tours

Boo at the Zoo

  • What: Trick-or-Treat with zoo animals
  • When: Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Where: Gulf Breeze Zoo
  • Cost: Adults – $27.95, Kids – $20.95, Seniors – $25.95

Make Your Own Mini-Monster

  • What: Children’s program
  • When: Thursday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m.
  • Where: Lucedale-George County Public Library
  • Cost: Free

Spirits of the Simpson House Tour

  • What: History Tour
  • When: Friday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
  • Where: Arcadia Mill
  • Cost: Adults – $10, Kids – $8

Annual Ghost Walk Downtown Milton

  • What: Tours
  • When: Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, 6 p.m. and every 25 minutes after until 10 p.m.
  • Where: Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St, Milton
  • Cost: N/A

3rd Annual Batty Fang-Tastic Halloween

Science Spooktacular by the Sea

BARKOWEEN

Pumpkin Play Day

Foley Public Library’s Halloween Extravaganza

  • What: Family-friendly carnival
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Where: Foley Public Library, 319 E Laurel Ave, Foley
  • Cost: Free

Hound-O-Ween

Night at the Museum

Kids Halloween Class

  • What: Arts & Crafts Class
  • When: Tuesday, Oct. 24, 4-6 p.m.
  • Where: Mobile Museum of Art
  • Cost: $5 for members, $10 for non-members

Pumpkin Paint Party

  • What: Paint Party
  • When: Tuesday, Oct. 24, 4 p.m.
  • Where: Lucedale-George County Public Library, 507 Oak St, Lucedale, Miss.
  • Cost: Free

Pensacola Official Halloween Bar Crawl

  • What: Bar crawl
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5-11 p.m.
  • Where: Pensacola
  • Cost: Tickets range between $11 and $21

Krewe du Cirque Annual Halloween Ball

  • What: Halloween Ball
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 7-11 p.m.
  • Where: Foley Civic Center
  • Cost: $20

Halloween at the Exploreum!

  • What: Science demonstrations and activities
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Where: Exploreum Science Center
  • Cost: Free

Boo at Bellingrath

Tall Tales and Long Tails