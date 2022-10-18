GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Halloween season is here. Events ranging from scavenger hunts to costume parties are scheduled in the Gulf Shores area.

A list of events with location, dates and times are below:

Where: The Hangout 101 East Beach Blvd Gulf Shores, AL 36542 Gulf Shores AL

When: Oct. 14-19, Oct. 26-31

The Hangout is having their first ever haunted house. It will cost $5 for all ages. You can purchase a season pass for $25 and have access to the haunted house an unlimited amount of times. It will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for “all ages that can handle it.” There will be an “adult twist” for ages 18+ from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m..

When: Saturday, Oct. 15

People can compete in a costume contest for a share of $2000 in cash and prizes. Prizes include Hangout Music Festival tickets. “Sexy, scary, original and best overall for $1000 cash prize,” according to the website. Admission for the contest is $15.

“Join us on Saturday for the best costume party on the Gulf Coast! WABD and The Hangout bring you live music by DJ Jermaine Quiz, that blends turntables, horns, drums, and vocals for a funky fusion New Orleans MASHUP,” reads the website.

Where: Foley Public Library 319 E Laurel Ave Foley AL

When: Saturday, Oct. 22

The Annual Halloween Extravaganza returns to Foley Public Library and will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Events include a stuffed animal walk, a scavenger hunt, a costume contest and ghost storytelling. There will be candy available as well.

Where: Bodenhamer Center Gym 310 West 19th Ave Gulf Shores, AL

When: Oct. 27

The Thomas B. Norton Library is set to begin 10:30 a.m.. There will be kid friendly trick or treating, a chance to meet Scooby Doo and friends, games and refreshments and special guests Animal Tales. All ages are welcome and all costumes are welcome, according to the website.

Where: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

When: Oct. 29

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is “celebrating Halloween with the animals.” The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a “day full of scare-free fun, trick or treating, activities and meet and greats with your favorite animal ambassadors.”

Boo at the Zoo is included with regular zoo admission. You can purchase tickets online or at the door on the 29th. You are encouraged to dress in your best costume for a chance to win a “Golden Ticket” which can be used for a prize in the gift shop.

Where: Gulf Shores Main Public Beach 101 Gulf Shores Pkwy

When: Oct. 22

The City of Gulf Shores is hosting a Haunted Hustle 5K, Witches on Wheels Bike Parade and a Fun Run. Participants are encouraged to dress in their best costumes. All proceeds will benefit the Dolphin Foundation for Education and Arts. Participants in each of the three events will receive a goodie bag, water bottle, towel and event shirt. Click here to register.

Haunted Hustle 5K

The 5K will begin at 7:10 p.m. at the Gulf Place Town Green. It will end there as well. The cost is $35 through Oct. 21 and $40 on race day.

Witches on Wheels Bike Parade

The bike ride will begin at 6 p.m. and parade around the Town Green “throwing beads and candy to bystanders.” The ride will last roughly two miles. The cost is $30 through Oct. 21 and $35 on race day.

Fun Run

This one mile run will begin at 6:30 p.m.. The cost is $30 through Oct. 21 and $35 on race day.

Where: Learning Campus at Gulf State Park

When: Oct. 29

The all-day long event is for the whole family. A costumed bike ride will kick off the day at 10 a.m.. At 11 a.m., kids can participate in arts, crafts, games, pumpkin carving, scarecrow creations, ghosts, goblins, turtles and more. There will be a candy buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. There is stargazing at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m..

Where: Foley United Methodist Church

When: Oct. 22

Foley United Methodist Church is hosting an event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. filled with “cool trucks/tractors for the kids to see.” There will be candy passed out, a bouncy house, hotdogs and other activities.

Halloween at OWA is in full swing. Trick-or-treating is available every weekend. Other events include kids activities, fountain shows and scavenger hunts from now until Halloween every Saturday and Sunday.

Trick or Treating

Kids can grab a bag at the clock tower next to OWA’s main entrance. Light-up ghosts are placed throughout the park to let kids know where the candy is. It is held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Kids Activities

Every Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., kids can participate in a Halloween activity sheet and coloring their own bookmarks.

Fountain Show

At 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., a 10-minute Halloween-theme fountain show will begin. It will included synchronized music and lights.

Where: OWA Parks & Resort

When: Oct. 22

OWA Island Parks & Resort is hosting a free dog costume contest. $450 in cash prizes will be up for grabs. You can register your furry friend on the link above or at the event beginning at 4 p.m..

Categories up for grabs include OWA Choice, Mr. & Mrs. Howl-o-ween, Most Creative, Best Team Costume, Spookiest and Funniest costumes.