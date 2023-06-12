MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Habitat for Humanity of Baldwin County will be showcasing its latest home during a three-hour open house Friday, according to a release.

Located at 15329 Fremont Court in Foley, the home is 1600 square feet, has three bedrooms and a two-car garage. The open house will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, allowing the public to visit the home and learn more about the nonprofit.

The home was built with a focus on “reducing energy use” and is “located within 3-5 miles of Foley Elementary, Middle and High Schools, walking distance of public transportation, shops, and other conveniences,” the release says.

Habitat Baldwin County was founded in 1991, 15 years after the nonprofit started in Georgia, according to the organization’s website.