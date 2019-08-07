Breaking News
Khalid planning benefit concert for the ‘city of the 915’

Guy wears mask to steal circular saw from Silverhill home

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – A homeowner in Silverhill asks for your help in locating the person seen in these photos.

According to the homeowner, the man stole a circular saw from his shed Tuesday. These photos show the man wearing a mask. The homeowner believes he was dropped off in an older model Ford Escape, possibly white or silver in color.

Even though it seems like a small crime, the homeowner doesn’t want this crook to return to his home or break into other homes in the area.

If you recognize this person, or vehicle, call Silverhill Police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories