Guy wears mask to steal circular saw from Silverhill home

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – A homeowner in Silverhill asks for your help in locating the person seen in these photos.

According to the homeowner, the man stole a circular saw from his shed Tuesday. These photos show the man wearing a mask. The homeowner believes he was dropped off in an older model Ford Escape, possibly white or silver in color.

Even though it seems like a small crime, the homeowner doesn’t want this crook to return to his home or break into other homes in the area.

If you recognize this person, or vehicle, call Silverhill Police.