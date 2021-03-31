Gunshot fired during Robertsdale road rage

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say it happened on the service road near the east end of Walmart’s parking lot.

A driver from Louisiana turns off Highway 59 and then left at the stop sign behind Urgent Care. That’s when police say 29-year-old Robert Lucas Hartman of Loxley fired one round from a 9 mm Glock into the back of the victim’s van.

“There were some words exchanged. The subject then stopped his vehicle, the victim, there were more words,” says Lt. Tedd Stone with Robertsdale Police. “The victim gets back into his vehicle and the shot is fired as he’s driving off.”

The bullet hit the bumper area of the van. Hartman drove away. About that time, Donna Johnson was getting off work. “Cops blocked off the street wouldn’t let anyone in or out.”

Once she learned what had happened, it sounded familiar. “I knew somebody in the past that got angry because somebody was too close to them so they hit their brakes and when they did that person shot at them.”

Police say it’s a situation that can easily be prevented. “If somebody says something to you, if it upsets you, drive away, and maybe if you think it’s that bad contact your local police department,” says Stone.

Police later identified Hartman as their suspect. He turned himself into police Wednesday morning and was charged with a felony count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. He has since been released on bond.