Guns, drugs, electronics recovered after weekend crime-spree

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A table full of loot: guns, drugs, jewelry. all taken over a two-day crime spree in Daphne.

“Cell phones, jewelry, a Playstation game system. Obviously, the most concerning thing was the guns,” says Sgt. Jason Vannoy. Two nine-millimeter handguns found on the suspects, 20-year-old Riley Knowles and 23-year-old Drue Bender when they were arrested Tuesday night in Fairhope.









Vannoy says Bender and Knowles started on Avery Lane breaking into cars and then moved to Lake Forest Apartments where two units were burglarized. “One of the victims came home shortly after the burglary occurred and was familiar with one of the suspects and that’s where he snapped some pictures of him because he felt like something wasn’t right.”

It was those pictures that eventually led to the arrests and the recovery of the stolen property. “We do believe most, if not all of it was stolen from the Daphne area,” Vannoy said.

Besides being the target of the crime-spree, the apartments and cars had something else in common. According to police, they were all unlocked. “We’ve constantly been preaching about this every way we can,” Vannoy said. “Please, lock up your vehicles especially if there are going to be firearms in them, but it seems like it’s not working.”

Knowles and Bender both face burglary and possession of stolen property charges.

