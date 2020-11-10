Gun sales spike in Baldwin County, follow national trend

Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thomas Hand, the owner of Gold Mine Pawn Shop, has a passion for firearms.

“We’ve sold out of guns, probably five or six times since March,” he said.

South’s Outpost at the Eastern Shore Center had a similar response when we asked them about gun sales – telling us they sold more than 100 between Friday and Saturday.

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the last gun-sales record was set back in 2016 with 16 million guns sold. With almost two full months still left in 2020, we’re already at 17 million — and the holiday season is still upon us. The same data shows 5 million of those sales were to first-time gun-owners.

“It started with COVID-19,” said Hand. “Then morphed into larger cities concern with the riots, now it’s back to the election. [People are] concerned about whether they can own one later, whether they can defend themselves. For new gun owners – concerned about whether or not they can own a gun later, if they’ll be available later.”

