BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County High School Student was booked into the Baldwin County Jail Thursday on a deadly weapons charge, drug charge and outstanding warrants, according to the Baldwin County School System.

Daniel Lamar Dixon, 18, is charged with a deadly weapon on campus, 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance and had outstanding warrants, according to Baldwin County Schools. He was arrested by Bay Minette Police and is being charged as an adult.

In a message to parents, Baldwin County High School Principal Craig Smith said Dixon arrived late to school. Administrators said they “noticed the smell of a controlled substance.” Smith said Dixon admitted that there were drugs and a gun in his vehicle.

“Please know there was never any threat to students and no disruption to the regular school day,” Smith said. “Due to this being a criminal investigation and ongoing student discipline issue, no further details will be released from the school system.”