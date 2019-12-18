Gun, Christmas presents stolen from cars at Daphne apartments

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — At least 20 cars were broken into Monday at two apartment complexes, according to Daphne Police. Most of the cars were unlocked.

Investigators say the suspects mainly got away with purses and wallets. In the more extreme cases, a car full of Christmas presents, a gun, and a car itself were stolen. The crimes happened at the Bay Vista Apartments and the Lake Forest Apartments.

Detective Sergeant Jason Vannoy says this crime is on the uptick around the holidays.

“It probably doubles in November and December. Typically Thanksgiving all the way to Christmas,” he said.

They’re urging everyone to hide their valuables and lock their doors.

Police are still trying to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Daphne Police Department at 251-620-0911.

Police also say residents’ home surveillance video has been helpful in catching these criminals. Officers are encouraging people to register their home surveillance cameras with the department. Police say if there’s a crime in your area a detective will call you and ask for you to review the video within a short time frame. If you would like to register your cameras, you can call the Detective Unit at (251) 620-0150.