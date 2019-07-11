Gulf waters closed along Baldwin beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Double red flags went up early Thursday morning along Baldwin County beaches in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

One look at the Gulf of Mexico and you can see why. Swells of four to five feet, an excessive amount of rip currents and a building surf makes it too dangerous for swimming.

That’s what welcomed Ashlyn Hawkins and her five bridesmaids to a bachelorette weekend in Gulf Shores. “We definitely didn’t think it was going to be a double red flag but it’s fine we’re enjoying it, turned out to be a good day, it’s not raining yet.”

But forecasters say the rain is coming. “It is, yes. That’s usually my luck,” says Hawkins.

Rain and heavy surf are the biggest threats from what could be Hurricane Barry by the time it makes landfall Saturday. Flash flood and coastal flood watches are in effect along all of Alabama’s coastline.