Gulf waters closed along Alabama beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — If you are heading to the beach in Alabama, stay out of the water. Double red flags are flying at all area beaches closing the waters of the Gulf.

Strong currents and waves breaking at 3 to 5 feet have beach safety officials concerned and keeping everyone out of the water. Double red flags are flying along beaches in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan.

There are increased patrols up and down the beach to make sure folks know it is illegal to go into the waters when double-red flags are flying and are aware of the potentially life threatening conditions.

“Ankle deep is too deep,” says Chief Beach Safety Officer Joethan Phillips. “Take the warning from lifeguards. It is unlawful to enter the Gulf when double red flags are flying. It’s up to a 500 dollar fine or an arrestable offense. So we are doing this for their safety.”

Red flags have been up for almost two weeks along Alabama beaches. In Gulf Shores there were 18 rescues last week and there have already been a number of rescues this week.