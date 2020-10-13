Gulf State Park – temporary closure of State Park Rd.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — State Park Road will be closed Wednesday, October 14 through Friday, October 16 for repairs to a trail.

The following is a press release sent by the Gulf State Park.

Gulf Shores, ALA. – Repairs to the trail along State Park Road (formerly Hwy 135) began Monday and will require closure of this road Wednesday through Friday, October 14 – 16, from 8 AM to 530 PM daily. As an alternate route, please take Hwy 59 to East Beach Blvd (Hwy 182).

Hurricane Sally caused damage to Lakeview Trail, eroding the paved bike pathway and making it impassible and unsafe. Please mind the barricades and do not attempt to go around them or move them as they are in place for public safety.

Though Lakeview Trail remains closed, the following trails are open for recreational use: Rattlesnake Ridge, Cotton Bayou, Rosemary Dunes, a portion of Catman Trail, Beach Mouse Bypass, Cross Park Connector, Gopher Tortoise Trail, and Coyote Crossing. All other trails in the park are closed. Visitors found trespassing in other park areas or trails may be subject to a $300 fine (code of Alabama 220-5-.10(1).