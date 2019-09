GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A road through Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores will be closing on Tuesday for repairs. We’re told the stretch of Highway 135 will be closed through Christmas Eve. However, it will open temporarily during the National Shrimp Festival October 9th-14th.

The repairs include paving, new striping and other improvements.

Visitors to Gulf State Park who have questions may call 251-424-0476 or email gulf.statepark@dcnr.alabama.gov.