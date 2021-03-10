Gulf State Park Pier vandalized

Security camera pics of persons of interest in vandalism at GSP pier.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf State Park officials are looking for who is responsible for vandalizing the Gulf State Park Pier earlier this week.

Park officials say benches and garbage can holders were thrown over the side of the pier on March 8. Newly released security-camera photos show a group they think may be responsible or know something about the vandalism.

If you know something or can help identify any of the people in the photographs you are asked to contact State Park Rangers at (251) 948-0502.

The pier was heavily damaged during Hurricane Sally. A portion of the pier was just recently re-opened to the public.

