Gulf State Park Pier set to re-open mid-September

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The final touches are underway. “Lot of the small end of the project type things that are going on.” The wait, almost over. “We do anticipate the pier to be open probably about the middle of September.”

When anglers return later this month there will be new decking and railing, a new cleaning station with a fish grinder pump, improved turtle lighting. The biggest change though, the observation deck that overlooks the octagon at the end of the pier. “They actually have more space for carts, more fishing room and the folks will be able to observe them fish and not get in the way of that happening,” says state park supervisor Lamar Pendergrass.

This is the first overhaul of the pier since it opened in July of 2009. The price tag, two point four million dollars. “I think when they see the pier and when they see the product that we have put on the Gulf Coast I think it something Gulf Shores, Orange Beach this entire area is going to be proud of.”

