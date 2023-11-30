GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The wind and water of Hurricane Sally destroyed the end of the pier in 2020.

Ironically, another storm front sent work crews headed for safe harbor Thursday only two days after they arrived to begin repairs.

“We started seeing the barges arriving around Tuesday a lot of people taking pictures of them coming through the pass,” Gulf State Operations Manager Lamar Pendergrass said. “A lot of excitement just that there’s some movement and the possibility of some work beginning to start on the pier.”

There is a lot of work to do. In the 200-foot gap between the pier and the octagon, there are as many as 20 massive concrete pilings.

“They were able to pick up at least four of the pilings,” Pendergrass said. “Some of the others we know are covered by sand; they are going to jet that sand off.”

Aerial photos taken early Thursday morning show the barge and jack-up rig in that gap, but the work is just beginning on this $13 million project.

“We haven’t literally stepped foot on that octagon, only one or two people since Sally set down and finally left here,” Pendergrass said.

The observation deck is believed to be in good shape but repairs above and below the gulf waters will take some time, according to Pendergrass.

“It’s not going to be an easy job, but it is here, and we’re so glad it’s being started,” he said.

Repairs are hoped to be finished by Labor Day, but any opening date will be dependent on weather conditions and any surprises that could be found during repairs.