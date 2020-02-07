Gulf State Park Pier project still on hold

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf State Park Pier as originally scheduled to close in January for repairs, but so far that hasn’t happened.

The popular fishing pier in Gulf Shores was scheduled to close on January 16th. Once work does begin it is expected to take several months to complete the project.

Gulf State Park officials say they are waiting for official word on when they can begin the project and they could receive that information sometime next week. If the project does get delayed officials say they will re-evaluate the construction timeline and may possibly decide to push the project back until after the busy season.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates we receive.

