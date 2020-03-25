Gulf State Park, Pier open with some restrictions

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Amid all the shutdowns because of the coronavirus, Alabama’s State Parks remain open but there are restrictions for one of the most popular, Gulf State Park.

This time of year the State Park Pier should be packed. Now, the quarter-mile-long pier is restricted to only 200 people in order to comply with the Centers for Disease Control health and safety standards during the coronavirus pandemic. Some other attractions in the park are closed.

They are still fishing and catching at Gulf State Park Pier. “This is really the only way I can get out and have anything to do during this outbreak,” says angler George Carleton.

A trip to the pier, and an afternoon run of sheepshead, giving a sense of normalcy during some very trying times. “

This is one of the few attractions that is still available,” says Assistant Park Superintendent Charles Smith. “A lot of people want to get out of their house and escape all the turmoil and stress we are under right now and this is a good place to do it.”













It’s not just the pier that is open. Folks still have access to the dog park, Lake Shelby and all the trails. “Very important otherwise there nothing to do here,” says Nils Olson vacationing from Wisconsin.

The Pavillion is closed as well as playgrounds and the Nature Center. But, it’s the pier that seems so important not only providing a meal but a way to pass the time when so many things are off-limits.

LATEST STORIES: