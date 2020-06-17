Gulf State Park Pier gets multi-million dollar facelift

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Anglers have been replaced with construction workers on Gulf State Park Pier.

The pier closed May 11 to the public as the multi-million dollar project got underway. It comes after a decade or more of wear and tear from the elements. Alabama Commissioner of Conservation Chris Blankenship was checking on the project Wednesday. "We're adding a new observation deck for the public, re-doing the bathrooms moving the cleaning station off the pier and a lot of other improvements."













The re-do is funded with federal money from the BP oil spill and that slowed down the permitting process. The project originally scheduled for the off-season is now underway at the hieght of tourist season.

Also included when the pier reopens; new turtle friendly lighting and the railing and decking is being replaced with a hardwood from South America that is more durable. “The work really needed to be done,” says Blankenship. “It is very important for the safety of the public and the sustainability of the pier to go ahead and get this done. We should have two decades or more before we have to do anything like this again.”

Crews are about halfway through with the project that is expected to be complete next month at a cost of $2.4 million.

