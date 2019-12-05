Gulf State Park Pier closing in January for remodel

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf State Park Pier will be closing in January, at least temporarily.
A sign posted on the pier informs visitors the pier will close on January 16, 2020 for remodeling.
The timeframe of the closure is unknown, but we’re told the pier could be closed for several months before the work is completed.
