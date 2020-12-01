Gulf State Park needs volunteers to help with hurricane cleanup

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — While hurricane season officially ended yesterday, you may have lingering damage or debris around your home. The storm impact has been so bad around Gulf State Park, they need your help to finish the many jobs ahead of them. They start by tipping over a boardwalk. Hurricane Sally tore a section of the new Cotton Bayou Boardwalk away. Now volunteers swarm it like fire ants on a bun.

“It just seemed like a good idea to help out since I can, we just got here last week,” said volunteer Bob Antkowiak. This is the third week of volunteer workdays. The volunteers are a mix of snowbirds and people who just moved here.

“When we came down we expected all this to be picked up by now but it’s just so massive it’s amazing,” said volunteer Cathy Williams. The damage from Sally still lingers and these volunteer days are going to continue until it’s all cleaned up.

“Our maintenance and our people in the park we’ve been working every day since Hurricane Sally, and we’re stretched out because we have other job responsibilities as well,” said Cindy Langston with Gulf State Park. The volunteers disassemble this boardwalk in an effort to reassemble a treasure heavily damaged by storms this year. The volunteer workdays will be Tuesday mornings usually starting at 8. Park officials make posts about volunteer workdays through their Facebook page. You can also contact Cindy Langston at cindy.langston@dcnr.alabama.gov.