GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Southern Living released its best state parks in every southern state for 2023 and one within the WKRG coverage area made the list for Alabama.

Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores was selected. The park includes the best recreational trail in the United States. Hugh Branyon Backcountry Trail was voted as the winner by the USA Today Readers’ Choice 2023.

The park includes three and a half miles of white sand beaches, three lakes and nine ecosystems on the 28-mile paved trail system, according to the website.

You can find a calendar of events and activities being held at Gulf State Park online.