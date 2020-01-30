Gulf Coast Ducks new destination still unclear

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – On January 22nd the Gulf Coast Ducks tourist attraction announced they will be relocating to a nearby beach for the upcoming season. So far, it’s unclear where the Ducks will be heading.

News 5 reached out to Gulf State Park officials in Gulf Shores to find out if they would be hosting the Ducks, but we are told no.

“There was some discussion about the Duck Boats coming to Lake Shelby but we did not feel it was in the best interest of the Park. So they will not be coming to Lake Shelby,” said Lamar Pendergrass.

We reached out to Gulf Coast Ducks again on Thursday and were told there is no update as of yet on where the group intends to relocate. As of now the Ducks are still operating as scheduled until the move is announced. It sounds like the group still has a plan to relocate to the beach area in the coming weeks.

News 5 will let you know when we have more information.