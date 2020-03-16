Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf State Park ‘business as usual’ for now, Thursday meeting planned

Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf State Park in Baldwin County will continue to operate as normal, but officials there are monitoring the coronavirus threat.

“We have stepped up our cleaning regime in areas our staff and guests may come in contact with,” said Lamar Pendergrass.

Employees will be wiping down all areas every hour in order to keep facilities clean. On Thursday, officials will meet in Montgomery to discuss any changes that need to be made in terms of group events and other activities at the park.

News 5 will keep you posted if there are any changes made.

