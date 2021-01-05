Gulf State Beach Park preparing to implement parking kiosks at beach access points

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf State Park is preparing to implement parking kiosks at four beach access points: Romar Beach, Cotton Bayou, Alabama Point and Shell Lot.

Park administration will continue the discussion that began in fall 2020 with city officials to define the details of the parking plan. The kiosks will not be functional until staffing, training, and trials of the system are conducted. Gulf State Park hopes to share final information on the plan by March 1. Officials say money from the meters will be earmarked for park upkeep.

