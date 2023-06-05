GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Just off the sidewalk and in the bike lane spray paint outlines a near tragedy. Investigators say what happened next made matters a whole lot worse.

A Friday afternoon bicycle ride almost turned deadly.

“A bicyclist was riding a bicycle in the bike lane eastbound on Coastal Gateway when he was struck from behind by a vehicle,” says Detective Carl Wittstruck with Gulf Shores Police.

The driver of the car was identified by police as Joni Leigh Boyte, 34, from Gulf Shores.

“The person that struck him stopped briefly and then, based on what witnesses described, jumped inside her vehicle and took off at a high rate of speed,” says Wittstruck.

Heading east and approaching the construction site for the new high school, a dump truck driver saw her coming. “He heard a loud boom and saw a tire fly off the vehicle continued on its path and struck the dump truck,” adds Wittstruck.

On three tires she made the right turn onto Foley Beach Express, crashed through some lane markers and bailed out of the car at the convenience store. She was eventually captured in a field behind Columbia Southern University.

“I didn’t see a good explanation of why she did what she did,” says Wittstruck. “She was obviously arrested. A field sobriety was performed, she was not under the influence.”

The victim does not wish for his name to be made public. He was airlifted to a local hospital and has since been released.

“He sustained scraps and bruises, some lacerations, bruised ribs but he is doing well at home,” according to Wittstruck.

Boyte on the other hand was arrested and charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident and is currently out on bond.